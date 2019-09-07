Bulls To Release Antonio Blakeney

The Bulls and Antonio Blakeney are parting ways, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune previously reported that waiving Blakeney was a possibility for the Bulls. The team re-signed Shaq Harrison, who is a favorite of coach Jim Boylen, and that added another player to a crowded guard rotation. Chicago now has 15 players under contract.

Blakeney appeared in 76 games for the Bulls over past two seasons with 57 of those coming during the 2018-19 campaign. He scored 7.3 points per game last year and as Bulls’ radio coordinator Jeff Mangurten point out, Blakeney had nearly as many field goal attempts (396) as passes (432) last season.