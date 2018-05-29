Game 7 Of 2018 ECF Matches Highest-Rated NBA Game Ever On ESPN

by May 29, 2018
76

Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics matched the highest-rated NBA game ever on ESPN, per Darren Rovell:

LeBron James, who put up 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists in Cleveland’s 87-79 victory Sunday, also played in the contest that previously held the record alone.

Back in 2012, The King notched 31 points and 12 boards to lead the Miami Heat over Boston in Game 7 of the ECF.

