CBA Explained: Exhibit 9 In NBA Summer Contracts

by September 06, 2019
50

NBA teams are permitted to bring 20 players to training camp, though they need to trim their roster down to 17 to begin the season (including a pair of two-way deals). Camp invitees who are not likely to make the team are often signed to summer contracts at some point during the offseason.

The Exhibit 9 provision of the Uniform Player Contract adds limitations to summer contracts and mitigates liability in the event the player gets injured. If a player sustains an injury while under this type of deal, he is entitled to $6,000 whereas a standard contract guarantees salary until the player is recovered or up until the end of the season, whichever comes first.

The Rockets recently pulled a maneuver to include Exhibit 9 language in Shamorie Ponds’ and William McDowell-White’s respective deals. The Rockets converted their standard deals into two-way contracts and then converted them back to standard deals to include the provision.

Teams cannot sign players using Exhibit 9 unless they have 14 players on their roster (not including summer contracts). Houston inked Ponds and McDowell-White earlier in the summer, prior to filling out the roster, so they had to wait to include the Exhibit 9 language.

Teams have access to up to six summer contracts and a deal can contain both an Exhibit 9 and Exhibit 10.

There is no specific salary restrictions or maximum years (outside of the standard parameters) for summer contracts unless the player signing is a veteran who last played for that NBA team. In that case, it must be a one-year, minimum deal. If a summer contract utilizes Exhibit 9, it can only be a one-year deal as well.

Summer contracts do not count toward a team’s salary cap unless the player makes the opening day roster. Players on these deals can be traded, though their salary counts as $0 for matching purposes.

  
