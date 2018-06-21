Report: Celtics Interested in Acquiring a Top-4 Pick

by June 21, 2018
910
celtics top-4 pick

The Boston Celtics may be interested in trading for a top-four selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

As first reported by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Boston may be interested in the third pick, while ESPN’s Jonathan Givony noted they may go after Memphis’s fourth overall selection.

