Members of the Knicks organization held an in-person meeting with top prospect Mo Bamba on Wednesday, according to ESPN‘s Ian Begley:

Members of the Knicks organization met in-person with Texas’ Mohamed Bamba in New York today, team sources told ESPN. The meeting is an indication that the Knicks are considering trading up from the No. 9 pick. Bamba is projected as the fifth pick in ESPN’s latest mock draft. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 20, 2018

Jonathan Givony of ESPN further reports that New York is exploring the option of trading up to the No. 4 pick:

Ian’s report is accurate. The Knicks are reportedly exploring the option of trading up to the #4 spot in the draft, currently owned by Memphis. The Grizzlies have been adamant about shedding Chandler Parsons’ contract in any deal. https://t.co/z4Yp0w6hfq — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 20, 2018

Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game in his freshman season at Texas.

The draft is Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

