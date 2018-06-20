Report: Knicks Met with Texas’ Mo Bamba, Exploring Trading Up in the Draft

by June 20, 2018
406

Members of the Knicks organization held an in-person meeting with top prospect Mo Bamba on Wednesday, according to ESPN‘s Ian Begley:

Jonathan Givony of ESPN further reports that New York is exploring the option of trading up to the No. 4 pick:

Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game in his freshman season at Texas.

The draft is Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

