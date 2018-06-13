Report: Celtics Made Offer for Kawhi Leonard Before Trade Deadline

by June 13, 2018
3,583
kawhi leonard celtics trade

The Boston Celtics made a trade offer to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard before the February trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

San Antonio rejected the offer and never made a counter offer.

The Celtics pursuing Leonard is now “a far less likely scenario” than the team building around its young core, per Woj.

The Boston Celtics made a trade offer to San Antonio before the February deadline, but the Spurs turned it down — and never made a counterproposal, league sources said. […]

Boston could still consider Leonard on a distressed, discounted deal — the way it secured Irving last summer — but that has become a far less likely scenario than keeping its young core.

RELATED:
Report: Kawhi Leonard ’96, 97 Percent’ Healed from Quad Injury

  
You Might Also Like
popovich spurs 2020
NBA

Report: ‘Few in His Orbit’ Expect Popovich To Coach Spurs after 2020 Olympics

2 hours ago
2,917
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘We’ll See What Management Decides’ on LeBron James

6 hours ago
4,839
kyrie irving extension celtics
NBA

Kyrie Irving Won’t Consider Signing Extension This Summer

20 hours ago
2,914
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard ’96, 97 Percent’ Healed from Quad Injury

1 day ago
2,270
NBA

Marcus Smart Not Worried About ‘Fake’ Celtics Fans

1 day ago
2,044
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James to Prioritize Lifestyle and Family in Free Agency

2 days ago
7,076
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Stephen Curry

Under Armour Releases Two Limited Edition Curry 5 Colorways in Oakland

2 hours ago
156

Cherokee Parks’ Inspirational Journey Back To Basketball

2 hours ago
846
popovich spurs 2020

Report: ‘Few in His Orbit’ Expect Popovich To Coach Spurs after 2020 Olympics

2 hours ago
2,917
kawhi leonard celtics trade

Report: Celtics Made Offer for Kawhi Leonard Before Trade Deadline

3 hours ago
3,583

Draymond Green: ‘I Took Less So We Could Go After KD’

5 hours ago
1,337