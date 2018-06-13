Report: Celtics Made Offer for Kawhi Leonard Before Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics made a trade offer to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard before the February trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

San Antonio rejected the offer and never made a counter offer.

The Celtics pursuing Leonard is now “a far less likely scenario” than the team building around its young core, per Woj.

The Boston Celtics made a trade offer to San Antonio before the February deadline, but the Spurs turned it down — and never made a counterproposal, league sources said. […] Boston could still consider Leonard on a distressed, discounted deal — the way it secured Irving last summer — but that has become a far less likely scenario than keeping its young core.

