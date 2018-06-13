Charles Barkley Won’t Let LeBron Free-Agency Talk ‘Hijack My Life’ 😂

by June 13, 2018
barkley lebron hijack

Charles Barkley says he won’t let the frenzy of speculation over LeBron James‘ free agency “hijack my life.”

While appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic’s Mike Missanelli Show on Tuesday, Barkley remained steadfast in his belief that LeBron will not sign with the Sixers.

Where in your mind does LeBron end up? And why not Philly?

Barkley: “Well, he’s not coming to Philly because him, Simmons and Embiid don’t go together. But listen, number one, I don’t know and I don’t care. I’m not gonna let [LeBron] hijack like all these idiots on ESPN. They’re going to talk about it nonstop every single day.

“LeBron’s a great, great player. He’s a great, great man. I hope he stays in Cleveland. But I’m not going to let this dude hijack my life because I don’t care, number one. But the whole sports world, we sit around like idiots and worry about where this dude is going every day.”

I just want to know if he’s coming to the Sixers.

Barkley: “He’s not coming to the Sixers because he needs the ball, Simmons needs the ball and Embiid needs the ball. You can’t have a guy that’s going to dominate the ball. That’s going to make Simmons—who’s going to be a stud, I think—he’d be useless. And same thing with Joel Embiid.”

Listen to the full conversation here:

