Check Out the New Nike NBA ‘Earned Edition’ Uniforms 💧

by December 12, 2018
1,309

The 16 teams that made the NBA playoffs last season just got hit with some new threads. And they’re fire.

As a new perk for reaching the postseason, squads are receiving “Earned Edition” uniforms. Peep each design below, via Nike:

Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder

Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers

San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers

Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans

Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks

Which is your favorite?

RELATED
Check out All of the New Nike ‘City Edition’ NBA Jerseys 💧

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Check out All of the New Nike ‘City Edition’ NBA Jerseys 💧

1 month ago
46,813
NBA

Nike Releases ‘City Edition’ Videos Teasing New Nets, Wolves Jerseys

1 month ago
3,571
Photos

Denver Nuggets Unveil New Nike Uniforms

1 year ago
442
SLAMTV

WATCH: First Kevin Durant Warriors Jerseys Being Made

2 years ago
132

Cavaliers to Debut New Black Sleeved Jerseys Tonight vs. Knicks

3 years ago
158

Pistons Unveil #DetroitChrome Alternate Jerseys (PHOTOS)

3 years ago
89
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘We’d Easily Win’: Shaquille O’Neal Says the ’01 Lakers Would Beat Gol...

13 mins ago
203

Zaire Wade Has INSANE Pull-Up Game! 🔥 Drops 22 in Hostile Gym!

25 mins ago
11

Check Out the New Nike NBA ‘Earned Edition’ Uniforms 💧

51 mins ago
1,309

If You Know You Know: Trae Young Will Prove the Doubters Wrong 😤

1 hour ago
196

Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m Gonna Do Justice Myself. And it’s Gonna Get Ugly’

6 hours ago
1,730