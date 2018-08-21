2018 Draft Class Predicts Who Will Win Rookie of the Year and More 👀

by August 21, 2018
778

In an annual survey by the NBA, the 2018 draft class predicted who will win Rookie of the Year and answered questions such as which rookie is the best shooter.

Phoenix’s DeAndre Ayton, the No. 1 pick, and Cleveland’s Collin Sexton, the No. 8 pick, led the way in the ROY category, each receiving 18 percent of the votes. It was Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr, however, who was the top vote-getter (13 percent) in response to the question: Which rookie will have the best career?

Atlanta’s Trae Young was pegged as the best shooter and best playmaker, Memphis’ Jevon Carter as the best defender and Philly’s Zhaire Smith as the most athletic.

Asked who their favorite player currently in the League is, the class primarily selected LeBron James (29 percent).

Peep all the results, courtesy of John Schuhmann from NBA.com, at the link below:

RELATED
Deandre Ayton Makes Summer League Debut 👀

  
