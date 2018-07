No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton showed flashes in his Summer League debut on Friday night, finishing with 10 points on 4/6 shooting and 8 rebounds in a 92-85 victory over the Mavericks. Peep the highlights above.

Ayton and the Suns take the court again on Saturday, facing off against the Kings at 7:30pm ET.

RELATED

DeAndre Ayton on Diana Taurasi: β€˜She’s the Michael Jordan of the WNBA’