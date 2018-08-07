Chris Paul Donating $2.5 Million to Support Wake Forest Basketball Program 🙌

On Tuesday, it was announced that Chris Paul has donated $2.5 million to support the Wake Forest basketball program — the largest donation by an ex-player or any alumnus under the age of 35.

According to a statement from Wake Forest Athletics, the money will be used to “transform the men’s and women’s basketball clubhouses with expanded and enhanced locker rooms, nutrition resources and treatment areas.” The new men’s locker room will be named after CP3.

“The locker room transformation project inspired me, because that’s where players build relationships and create a unifying camaraderie that is the foundation of success on the court. Forming lifelong friendships with your teammates is one of the most rewarding aspects of sports,” Paul said.

Men’s head coach Danny Manning expressed his gratitude, via the press release: “We appreciate Chris’ desire to give back to our program and assist our mission to cut down nets. Our goal is to have players who are not just a part of this program for four years but are a part of this program for life. When our alumni are invested in the future success of Demon Deacon basketball, it allows us to build a stronger program.”

During his two seasons at Wake Forest, Paul averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He currently ranks in the top 10 in school history in career assists (395) and steals (160).

