CJ McCollum: DeMarcus Cousins-To-Wizards A Real Possibility

CJ McCollum says that he could see DeMarcus Cousins joining the Washington Wizards in free agency if the Pelicans don’t re-sign him.

On the latest episode of the Pull Up podcast, McCollum said Boogie “could potentially team up” with John Wall—his former Kentucky teammate—in Washington (starting at 34:45):

“I think the argument is whether or not [Nikola Mirotic] is a better fit for that team. And if they decide that that is the case—obviously, playoff success goes into that, what happens in the next round and how far they go in this playoff—will factor in to whether or not they want to spend the $200 million on Boogie, who is obviously going to have other suitors attracted to him.

“No slight against the homie. I think he’s a very, very good player. But you just have to look at the team roster and try to figure out what’s best for that roster moving forward.

“And the other question mark will be: Does AD want him back? If AD wants him back, it doesn’t matter if he’s better for the team or not, that’s what’s going to happen because [Davis] is the franchise, and that team goes as he goes as we’ve seen these last 6 or 7 years.” […]

“I think team success, playoff success, factors in to decision-making with personnel moving forward. Obviously, Jrue Holiday, Rondo, AD will have input on what they decide to do going forward. So that’s something to keep an eye out on in the free agency.

“And if that is the case, Boogie would jump out in to the market as a free agent and be a very hot commodity, and could potentially team up with the Washington Wizards.

“You heard it here first. You heard that here first. You know that Kentucky connection, man. I could see that happening. That’s just something to think about going forward.”