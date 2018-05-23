McCollum: Paul George ‘Will Enjoy That California Sunshine Next Season’

by May 23, 2018
paul george mccollum california

Blazers guard CJ McCollum thinks unrestricted free agent to-be Paul George will be playing in Los Angeles next season.

While guesting on the Woj Pod, McCollum added that he stopped recruiting George. “[PG] left me on red receipt,” he laughed. Starting at 27:00:

Do the Blazers need Paul George to compliment you and Damian Lillard?

CJ: “I already tried to get Paul George once. He already turned us down once. You can only shoot your shot so many times in the DMs before you just have to give up. He left me on red receipt, you know [laughs].

“But nah, he’s a cool dude, and he’s got to do what’s best for his family. He couldn’t control where he went. He ended up getting traded anyway to OKC.

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I’m sure he’ll enjoy that California sunshine next season.”

[Crowd laughs]

CJ: “What? It’s the truth.”

