De’Aaron Fox Withdraws From Team USA Ahead Of FIBA World Cup

Team USA has seen its fair share of big name players withdraw from consideration for the national squad. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports now reports that De’Aaron Fox will withdraw to focus on the NBA season.

Fox had been one of the biggest stars still available for Team USA and seemed destined to play a significant role with the team when the anticipated international competition kicks off next month.

According to Haynes, Fox has withdrawn in order to focus more on the upcoming NBA season and Sacramento’s quest to sneak into the Western Conference playoff picture.

The 21-year-old point guard averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 assists per game for the Kings in a breakout sophomore season and will look to continue that momentum in Year 3.

