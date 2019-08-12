Who Will Represent Team USA In The FIBA World Cup?

The FIBA Basketball World Cup is almost here. The tournament, which will include 32 nations competing for the Naismith Trophy, will begin with a match-up between Poland and Venezuela in Beijing, China on August 31.

USA Basketball will play its first official contest on September 1 against the Czech Republic. The team is coached by Gregg Popovich. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, and Villanova coach Jay Wright will serve as assistants on his staff.

Many of the top American NBA players will not participate, as we previously detailed. Anthony Davis, James Harden, and Bradley Beal are among the stars who have decided they will not play.

Team USA needs to trim down their roster to 12 men before heading to China for the tournament. Here’s an up-to-date list of players who are still in the mix for a roster spot:

PlayerNBA
Team
Harrison BarnesKings
Jaylen BrownCeltics
De’Aaron FoxKings
Joe HarrisNets
Kyle KuzmaLakers
Brook LopezBucks
Khris MiddletonBucks
Donovan MitchellJazz
Mason PlumleeNuggets
Marcus SmartCeltics
Jayson TatumCeltics
P.J. TuckerRockets
Myles TurnerPacers
Kemba WalkerCeltics
Derrick WhiteSpurs

Kyle Lowry, who has yet to be medically cleared to return from a thumb injury, was expected to make the team but he opted to sit out in order to preserve his health. Thaddeus Young and Bam Adebayo were cut from the team to make room for Derrick White and Marvin Bagley, each of whom had been practicing with the Select Team. Bagley has since dropped out of the competition.

  
