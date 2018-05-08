Report: Raptors ‘Strongly Leaning’ Toward Firing Casey

by May 08, 2018
dwane casey fired raptors

After being swept by the Cavs in consecutive seasons, the Raptors are reportedly “strongly leaning” toward firing head coach Dwane Casey.

According to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, there’s a sense within the organization that Toronto needs “a new direction and a different voice.”

The evaluation period is ongoing but, according to sources, the Raptors are strongly leaning towards making a coaching change.

If he’s let go or, more likely, he and the team mutually agree to part ways, it won’t be an indictment of Casey or what he’s accomplished in his seven seasons at the helm of a franchise he’s helped turn around.

After being swept out of the playoffs for the third time in four years – twice as the higher seed – the sense is it’s time for a new direction and a different voice.

