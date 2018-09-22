DeMarcus Cousins Contributes $250K to Build New Basketball Court in Hometown

Big shout out to DeMarcus Cousins for contributing $250,000 to help build a new basketball court in his hometown of Mobile, AL. The NBPA also pitched in $25,000 toward the cause.

Boogie flew out to unveil the “DeMarcus Cousins Basketball Court,” which was mirrored after Rucker Park in NYC, last Saturday, cutting the ribbon and attaching the final net alongside Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“Basketball was the main reason I stayed out of trouble growing up here and this new court gives kids opportunity to focus on the that and steer away from any negative influences,” said Cousins, via the press release.



RELATED

DeMarcus Cousins: Lakers ‘Got a Chance’ to Beat Golden State