DeMarcus Cousins ‘Very Open’ To Re-Signing With Pelicans

Despite unfollowing the Pelicans on Instagram, DeMarcus Cousins says he’s “very open” to re-signing with New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In an interview with The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears, Cousins added, “But I’m going to do what’s best for me, and I feel they’ll do the same.”

Pelicans injured and free agent big man @boogiecousins sat down with @TheUndefeated in an exclusive wide-ranging interview in which he expresses his goal of being ready for training camp. For what team? TBD. https://t.co/cTKvmY7XsJ #pelicans #nba

Are you open to re-signing with New Orleans if the deal is right?

Boogie: “Oh yeah, for sure. This is my first time in free agency, but I’ve been around this business long enough. I know how things work.

“I’m not out here trying to hold a grudge or anything like that. I’m going to make the best decision for me, and I believe teams are going to do the same thing.”

What’s your mindset, your view of how to approach free agency? Do you feel like you owe it to yourself to do your due diligence and hear what everybody has to say?

Boogie: “Yeah, like I said I don’t plan on rushing through this process. I’m going to make the absolute best decision for DeMarcus Cousins. We’ll see what that is. As of right now, I don’t really know. I can’t answer that.

“Would I like to go back to New Orleans? I’m very open to that. I love what we created. I love what was created after I went down. I would love to be part of it. But I’m going to do what’s best for me, and I feel they’ll do the same.”