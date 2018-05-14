Dennis Schroder to Meet With Hawks To Discuss Future

by May 14, 2018
678
dennis schroder meet hawks

Dennis Schroder will meet with the Atlanta Hawks in a week to discuss his future with the organization.

Speaking to reporters at the German Basketball Federation press conference in Germany, Schroder said, “I want to compete. I cannot be second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.”

The 24-year-old point guard—who has three years and $46.5 million left on his deal—revealed that he is scheduled to meet with Hawks ownership and GM Travis Schlenk.

“I have to look individually what’s the best for me,” he said (translated by FIBA’s David Hein).

Schroder said he could imagine being traded to the Pacers or Bucks.

“Those are the two teams where you can say the organization is going in the right direction,” Schroder said.

