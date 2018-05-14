Dennis Schroder to Meet With Hawks To Discuss Future

Dennis Schroder will meet with the Atlanta Hawks in a week to discuss his future with the organization.

Speaking to reporters at the German Basketball Federation press conference in Germany, Schroder said, “I want to compete. I cannot be second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.”

The 24-year-old point guard—who has three years and $46.5 million left on his deal—revealed that he is scheduled to meet with Hawks ownership and GM Travis Schlenk.

“I have to look individually what’s the best for me,” he said (translated by FIBA’s David Hein).

Speaking in Germany at a German Basketball Federation DBB press conference, Dennis Schröder about the current situation with the Atlanta Hawks pic.twitter.com/n8w3J3fg9t — David Hein (@heinnews) May 14, 2018

An elaboration from Dennis Schröder about the next few days and the up-coming talks with the @ATLHawks pic.twitter.com/kNAJhdnQ6J — David Hein (@heinnews) May 14, 2018

Schroder said he could imagine being traded to the Pacers or Bucks.

“Those are the two teams where you can say the organization is going in the right direction,” Schroder said.

Dennis Schröder told a press conference in Germany that @Pacers (he has a good relationship with Victor Oladipo) and @Bucks would be teams he could imagine being traded to: pic.twitter.com/9d9QxBQ8Pj — David Hein (@heinnews) May 14, 2018

Dennis Schröder said he wants to stay in Atlanta if it looks like things are going in the right direction. But he said he wants to compete while in his prime: pic.twitter.com/3SOokRq2LV — David Hein (@heinnews) May 14, 2018

