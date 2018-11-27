Devin Booker: ‘I’d Like to Build a Superteam’ in Phoenix

by November 27, 2018
334

In an era where players are joining forces, Devin Booker wants to have a superteam of his own down in the desert, he recently told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

The way Booker sees it, the Suns aren’t in any position to take down the the defending champion Golden State Warriors or even the next tier of contenders. But he knows the path to greatness — look at Green’s recruitment of Durant in 2016 — is possible and can change the league forever.

“ … Dynasties only last for so long,” Booker said. “I’m not wishing trades upon any of the superteams.”

But …

“I’d like to build a superteam. I’d like the superteam to come to me.”

The Suns (4-15) currently have a promising young roster alongside Booker with 2018 No. 1 draft pick DeAndre Ayton and Josh Jackson, and some veterans like Jamal Crawford and Trevor Ariza.

Booker, the 13th pick in the 2015 Draft, signed a five-year, $158 million contract this offseason and is averaging 24.9 points and shooting 44.8 percent from this field this season.

RELATED
Devin Booker: Suns Deserved Boos at Home in Loss to Nets

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Kyrie Irving Leads Celtics to Epic 22-Point Comeback in Phoenix

3 weeks ago
1,104
The Post Up

Post Up: Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker Combine for 7️⃣7️⃣ in Epic Overtime Duel

3 weeks ago
2,071
SLAMTV

Report: Suns GM ‘Did LeBron a Solid’ With Tyson Chandler Buyout

3 weeks ago
14,517
NBA

Devin Booker: Suns Deserved Boos at Home in Loss to Nets

3 weeks ago
1,496
The Post Up

Post Up: Giannis Antetokoumpo Posts Triple-Double in W Against Kings

3 weeks ago
1,393
NBA

Report: Tyson Chandler Getting Buyout with Suns, Will Sign with Lakers

3 weeks ago
4,545
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Devin Booker: ‘I’d Like to Build a Superteam’ in Phoenix

1 hour ago
334

On The Rise: Allonzo Trier Is Proving All the Doubters Wrong 😤

4 hours ago
1,025

Jimmer Fredette: ‘I Want Another NBA Chance’

4 hours ago
1,357

Kyrie Irving: Celtics ‘Almost at That Rock Bottom Point’

6 hours ago
1,454

Report: DeMarcus Cousins Aiming to Return After Christmas

6 hours ago
687