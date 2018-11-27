Devin Booker: ‘I’d Like to Build a Superteam’ in Phoenix

In an era where players are joining forces, Devin Booker wants to have a superteam of his own down in the desert, he recently told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

The way Booker sees it, the Suns aren’t in any position to take down the the defending champion Golden State Warriors or even the next tier of contenders. But he knows the path to greatness — look at Green’s recruitment of Durant in 2016 — is possible and can change the league forever. “ … Dynasties only last for so long,” Booker said. “I’m not wishing trades upon any of the superteams.” But … “I’d like to build a superteam. I’d like the superteam to come to me.”

The Suns (4-15) currently have a promising young roster alongside Booker with 2018 No. 1 draft pick DeAndre Ayton and Josh Jackson, and some veterans like Jamal Crawford and Trevor Ariza.

Booker, the 13th pick in the 2015 Draft, signed a five-year, $158 million contract this offseason and is averaging 24.9 points and shooting 44.8 percent from this field this season.

