Waiters’ Advice to Whiteside: ‘Bite Your Tongue’ 🗣️

by May 04, 2018
860
dion waiters hassan whiteside

Dion Waiters offered some advice for teammate Hassan Whiteside, who publicly complained about his lack of playing time in the Playoffs.

While guesting on ESPN’s Get Up, Waiters said that it’s best to “just bit your tongue sometimes” and use it as motivation (starting at 4:47):

“As far as Hassan, the best thing to do is just bite your tongue sometimes. At the end of the day, you’re going to either back it up with your play or once again, the internet. Like I said, the gift and the curse.

“So I think he should learn from this, but at the end of the day, it should motivate him. At the end of the day, you don’t cry about that.

“Me personally, whatever happened, whatever went on, I would have got right in the gym. I’m going to prove myself, I’m going to prove it to everybody else.”

RELATED:
Hassan Whiteside: ‘At Least Give Me a Chance to Fight’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Wasn’t a Complete Basketball Player’ in 2011 NBA Finals

4 hours ago
856
NBA

👑 SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: LeBron James, No. 2 👑

4 hours ago
3,877
NBA

On The Rise: Miami Heat Guard Josh Richardson is For Real 💯

2 days ago
5,282
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘No Excuses’ for Hassan Whiteside Being Out of Shape

3 days ago
3,775
hassan whiteside pat riley playoffs
NBA

Riley: Hassan Whiteside Has To Change ’99 Percent’ of His Thinking

4 days ago
3,087
NBA

Tyler Johnson Undergoes Successful Surgery On Thumb

4 days ago
192

TRENDING


Most Recent

LaMelo Ball Will Join The JBA League This Summer

8 mins ago
29
lebron rockets

Report: Rockets Concerned About LeBron’s Potential Fit With Team

44 mins ago
8,864
mo bamba deandre ayton

NBA Exec: Bamba May Have Higher Upside Than Ayton 👀

2 hours ago
359
elena delle donne wnba

Delle Donne on WNBA Marketing Concern: ‘Young Women Haven’t Seen Us’

3 hours ago
357
dion waiters hassan whiteside

Waiters’ Advice to Whiteside: ‘Bite Your Tongue’ 🗣️

4 hours ago
860