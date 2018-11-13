Dominique Wilkins: ‘Father Time Don’t Wait For No One’

by November 13, 2018
222

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins recently spoke about Father Time and Carmelo Anthony in an interview with Marc Spears of the Undefeated.

Wilkins, a nine-time All-Star who played 16 seasons, had stints with the Clippers, Celtics, Spurs, Magic and Hawks. Now Wilkins, 58, says he can “relate” to Anthony, who’s reportedly expected to be waived by the Rockets.

“Father Time don’t wait for no one, man,” Wilkins told The Undefeated. “We try to fight it, but you just can’t fight it. The competitiveness kind of kicks in and keeps your mind thinking you can do it on that level.”

Wilkins also spoke about accepting the reality of Father Time.

“When you get to a certain point in life, you have to accept that you’re not what you once were. It is OK to be a role player, because what you are doing is help mentoring the young guys that are really trying to take your place.”

In his 10 games in Houston, Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, is averaging a career-low 13.4 points and 29.1 minutes.  The Rockets are reportedly planning to waive him soon.

RELATED
Report: Houston Planning to Waive Carmelo Anthony

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Houston Planning to Waive Carmelo Anthony

13 hours ago
15,893
SLAMTV

LeBron James: ‘I Suck from the Free Throw Line Right Now’

1 day ago
1,842
NBA

Kyrie Irving: Boston Celtics Could Use a ’15-Year Vet’

1 day ago
9,312
SLAMTV

Report: Carmelo Anthony’s Rockets Teammates Believe He Won’t Return

1 day ago
10,230
NBA

Daryl Morey Believes It’s ‘Extremely Unfair’ Carmelo Anthony Being Singled Out

2 days ago
1,668
NBA

Post Up: James Hardens Lights Up the Pacers for 40 Points 😱

2 days ago
1,040
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Draymond Green Called Kevin Durant a ‘Bitch’ During Confrontation

1 hour ago
6,751

Dominique Wilkins: ‘Father Time Don’t Wait For No One’

3 hours ago
222

‘The Ball Slipped’: Markelle Fultz Not Worried About Free-Throw Woes

5 hours ago
2,427

Report: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Confrontation Carried Into Locker Room

6 hours ago
17,727

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He’s Still Chasing LeBron James and Kevin Durant

7 hours ago
1,455