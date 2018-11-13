Dominique Wilkins: ‘Father Time Don’t Wait For No One’

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins recently spoke about Father Time and Carmelo Anthony in an interview with Marc Spears of the Undefeated.

“Father Time don’t wait for no one, man. We try to fight it, but you just can’t fight it. The competitiveness kind of kicks in and keeps your mind thinking you can do it on that level,” @DWilkins21 to @TheUndefeated on going from star to role player. https://t.co/2WMlCPlkQe #NBA — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 13, 2018

Wilkins, a nine-time All-Star who played 16 seasons, had stints with the Clippers, Celtics, Spurs, Magic and Hawks. Now Wilkins, 58, says he can “relate” to Anthony, who’s reportedly expected to be waived by the Rockets.

“Father Time don’t wait for no one, man,” Wilkins told The Undefeated. “We try to fight it, but you just can’t fight it. The competitiveness kind of kicks in and keeps your mind thinking you can do it on that level.”

Wilkins also spoke about accepting the reality of Father Time.

“When you get to a certain point in life, you have to accept that you’re not what you once were. It is OK to be a role player, because what you are doing is help mentoring the young guys that are really trying to take your place.”

In his 10 games in Houston, Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, is averaging a career-low 13.4 points and 29.1 minutes. The Rockets are reportedly planning to waive him soon.

