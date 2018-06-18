Donovan Mitchell Makes Recruitment Pitch to Paul George 👀

by June 18, 2018
Donovan Mitchell is following up on his promise to recruit Paul George to the Jazz during the offseason.

While at the adidas Store in Taguig, Philippines on Sunday, Mitchell made a pitch to the five-time All-Star.

“I think a guy like [George]—and I single him out specifically—would thrive in our organization,” Mitchell said (via CNN Philippines).

“We want to win, we’re not selfish. I’m not the type of guy who’s kind of like, Oh, it’s my team. I’m a rookie, a second-year player. He’s an All-Star.

“If he comes in, it’s gonna make our life easier in the offensive end. He’s a great defender.

“We have guys who want to play with him. We went though a tough first series because of him.

“We have guys that understand what it takes. If we don’t score 30, it’s not the end of the world to us.

“So I think a guy like him—and I single him out specifically—would thrive in our organization.”

