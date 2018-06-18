Donovan Mitchell Makes Recruitment Pitch to Paul George 👀

Donovan Mitchell is following up on his promise to recruit Paul George to the Jazz during the offseason.

While at the adidas Store in Taguig, Philippines on Sunday, Mitchell made a pitch to the five-time All-Star.

“I think a guy like [George]—and I single him out specifically—would thrive in our organization,” Mitchell said (via CNN Philippines).

Dozens of Filipino fans got a chance to meet NBA rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) over the weekend. #SpidaInManila | https://t.co/tvVyy5wZDj pic.twitter.com/gtBWIaPbvX — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) June 18, 2018

“We want to win, we’re not selfish. I’m not the type of guy who’s kind of like, Oh, it’s my team. I’m a rookie, a second-year player. He’s an All-Star. “If he comes in, it’s gonna make our life easier in the offensive end. He’s a great defender. “We have guys who want to play with him. We went though a tough first series because of him. “We have guys that understand what it takes. If we don’t score 30, it’s not the end of the world to us. “So I think a guy like him—and I single him out specifically—would thrive in our organization.”

