Donovan Mitchell Plans To Recruit Paul George in Free Agency

by June 08, 2018
36

As a guest on Adrian Wojnarowski’s ESPN podcast, rookie Donovan Mitchell said he “definitely” plans to recruit his friend Paul George to the Jazz this summer:

“I was the lead recruiter at Louisville. I think I signed four or five guys before I left. I think I can recruit some guys. Coach (Rick Pitino) and coach Kenny Johnson taught me some things.

[Paul George] is due. I think it’s July 1. I’m definitely going to have that conversation.

Why not play with us? You look at how we move the ball. We play with guys who don’t care who scores the most, who rebounds the most…We play with guys who genuinely want to win…You can only imagine what we’d be able to do if we had that one big piece. It would be great.”

Utah could clear up enough cap space to potentially sign one of the many big name free agents.

George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game in his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

