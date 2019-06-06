Draymond Green: ‘Fun Times Ahead’ for Golden State

The Warriors may be down in the NBA Finals, but they’re certainly not out, according to Draymond Green.

Green laid out his plan for Golden State to reel off three consecutive wins Wednesday night—immediately after Toronto took a 2-1 series lead with a 123-109 victory in Game 3—followed by a celebration of their three-peat.

Klay Thompson (hamstring) is expected to suit up against the Raptors in Game 4, while the status for Kevin Durant (calf) remains up in the air.

“Not having anyone makes a difference because everyone — when you assemble a team, everyone brings something different,” Green said. “But no one cares if guys are hurt. Everybody wants to see us lose. So I’m sure people are happy they’re hurt. We just got to continue to battle and win the next game, go back to Toronto, win Game 5, come back to Oracle, win Game 6 and then celebrate. Fun times ahead.” In a season full of emotional twists and turns, the Warriors will walk into Friday’s game knowing they might not only go down 3-1 to a talented Raptors team, but also might be playing their final game in Oracle Arena. After 47 years in Oakland, the Warriors will move to Chase Center in San Francisco this September. It’s a scenario that Green and his teammates aren’t even contemplating as they hope to get both Thompson and Durant back and even the series on Friday. “We’ve got a lot of experience,” Green told ESPN. “We’ve been in every situation possible, so no need to panic.”

