Dwight Howard is entering Year 15 in the League, and the Wizards center says he has plenty more basketball left to play.

In his introductory press conference with the Wizards, Howard, 32, revealed that he plans on playing “for another good eight years.”

Dwight Howard, at 32-years-old: “I plan on playing this game for another good eight years” pic.twitter.com/6x2Ckf4Fph — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 23, 2018

