Every Dunk from the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 💥

by February 16, 2019
375
hamidou diallo slam dunk contest

All-Star Saturday night came to an epic close as Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo took home his first-ever Slam Dunk Contest crown.

Wearing a Superman “S” under his jersey, the 20-year-old from Queens solidified the win after throwing down a honey dip dunk OVER Shaquille O’Neal.

Check out all of the night’s dunks below.

    
