Every Dunk from the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 💥

All-Star Saturday night came to an epic close as Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo took home his first-ever Slam Dunk Contest crown.

Wearing a Superman “S” under his jersey, the 20-year-old from Queens solidified the win after throwing down a honey dip dunk OVER Shaquille O’Neal.

Check out all of the night’s dunks below.

DSJ gets a 4⃣5⃣ for his first dunk of the night #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Ju4xjp9K9R — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2019