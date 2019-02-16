Every Dunk from the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 💥

All-Star Saturday night came to an epic close as Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo took home his first-ever Slam Dunk Contest crown.
Wearing a Superman “S” under his jersey, the 20-year-old from Queens solidified the win after throwing down a honey dip dunk OVER Shaquille O’Neal.
Check out all of the night’s dunks below.
John Collins grabbed the corner of the backboard 👀 #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/10VoEPAJKr
Hami TOOK OFF from the baseline ✈️ #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/o5mXVOslxu
DSJ gets a 4⃣5⃣ for his first dunk of the night #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Ju4xjp9K9R
Miles Bridges can get a 5⃣0⃣ for the LJ jersey AND the dunk! #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/yNq7jD3Xdk
John Collins cleared for takeoff! 🛩️ #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/REMHFboDMX
NC's FINEST! Dennis Smith Jr over J. Cole! 🙌🏽 #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/rQgB6LF3kC
SHEESH! Hami with the honey dip over SHAQ! #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/VodNYIwgBc
GET UP, @hamidoudiallo! 🔨#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/gxPb5Z4PWt
Dennis Smith Jr WINDMILLED over D-Wade for the 50! #ATTSlamDunk (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/lYpN2VgvXX
Hamidou Diallo is the 2019 Dunk Champ! 🏆 Remember the name #HAMI (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/r0HhoCVNXV
