The Full 2018 NBA Draft Combine List 👀

The full 69-player 2018 NBA Draft combine list was obtained by Yahoo Sports on Friday. It features projected lottery selections Marvin Bagley III, Mo Bamba, Michael Porter Jr., Trae Young, Collin Sexton, and more.
Notable prospects not attending include DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic, who are both vying to be the No. 1 overall pick, as well as Texas A&M center Robert Williams. Doncic is currently playing in the EuroLeague playoffs.
The combine will be held in Chicago from May 16-20.
Here’s the complete list, via Yahoo:
Rawle Alkins
Grayson Allen
Kostas Antetokounmpo
Udoka Azubuike
Marvin Bagley III
Mohamed Bamba
Jaylen Barford
Keita Bates-Diop
Tyus Battle
Brian Bowen II
Mikal Bridges
Miles Bridges
Bruce Brown Jr.
Troy Brown Jr.
Jalen Brunson
Tony Carr
Jevon Carter
Wendell Carter
Hamidou Diallo
Donte DiVincenzo
Trevon Duval
Jacob Evans
Bruno Fernando
Melvin Frazier Jr.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devonte Graham
Devon Hall
Jaylen Hands
Kevin Hervey
Aaron Holiday
Kevin Huerter
Chandler Hutchison
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Justin Jackson
Alize Johnson
George King
Kevin Knox
Sagaba Konate
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
Yante Maten
Brandon McCoy
De’Anthony Melton
Chimezie Metu
Shake Milton
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Malik Newman
Josh Okogie
Jontay Porter
Michael Porter Jr.
Billy Preston
Jerome Robinson
Mitchell Robinson
Collin Sexton
Landry Shamet
Anfernee Simons
Zhaire Smith
Omari Spellman
Khyri Thomas
Gary Trent Jr.
Allonzo Trier
Jarred Vanderbilt
Moritz Wagner
Lonnie Walker
PJ Washington
Austin Wiley
Kris Wilkes
Kenrich Williams
Trae Young