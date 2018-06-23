General Manager Mitch Kupchak Hopes Kemba Walker is a Hornet for Life

All-Star Kemba Walker, who is entering the final year of his contract with Charlotte, has been the subject of trade rumors during the offseason.

Speaking on Friday, Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak expressed his hope that Kemba remains with the organization not just for the next couple years, but for the rest of his career:

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak shared some thoughts on the future of Kemba Walker. 😲 #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/1SfgJXUrds — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 22, 2018

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported earlier this week that Kemba “could be in play” for the Cavaliers.

Walker averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2017-18.

