Report: Kemba Walker ‘Could Be In Play’ for the Cavaliers 👀

With LeBron’s future unknown, the Cavs are reportedly exploring several trade opportunities.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the front office will look to improve the roster as they await The King’s decision. That includes seeking proven NBA vets, so Charlotte’s Kemba Walker “could be in play.”

The Cavs have been signaling (strongly, in some cases) that they’re looking to upgrade their team from the group that was swept out of the Finals this month, whether James stays or goes.

They are taking calls from teams looking to move up in the draft via trade, and are seeking proven NBA vets whose presence would both improve the roster and be enticing to James.

They’ve also been “obsessed” with the draft since acquiring Brooklyn’s pick from the Celtics last summer for Kyrie Irving, so using it to take a player for themselves is of course a very real possibility.

Cleveland has in fact inquired about Kawhi Leonard’s availability from the Spurs, among others, and league sources suggested Charlotte’s Kemba Walker could be in play for the Cavs.