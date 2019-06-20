The Atlanta Hawks have traded another one of their stockpiled draft picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Hawks will send No. 41 in this year’s draft to the Golden State Warriors for $1.3 million cash and a 2024 second-round pick.

The trade comes less than 24 hours after Atlanta’s last move involving a draft pick. Yesterday the Hawks shipped No. 44 to Miami in exchange for cash and a second-round pick that isn’t likely to convey.

As we wrote yesterday, there isn’t an awful lot of use for one team to have six draft picks, so general manager Travis Schlenk has been looking at various ways of consolidating those picks or converting them into future assets. Atlanta is still said to be exploring ways of combining their No. 8 and No. 10 picks to move up in the draft.

The acquisition of the additional second rounder gives the Warriors two in tonight’s draft. In addition to picking at No. 28, they’ll now pick at No. 41 and No. 58. For a cash-strapped team like the Warriors, an additional second-round pick represents cheap labor and team control.

If Golden State is to max out Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, as has been speculated, they’ll need to fill out their rotation and bench with affordable players.