Hawks Trade No. 44 Pick To Heat, Remain Eager To Consolidate Picks

by June 19, 2019
536
Jalen Lecque

The Miami Heat have acquired the No. 44 pick in tomorrow’s draft, the team announced in a press release. In exchange for sending that second-rounder to South Beach, the Atlanta Hawks will get a conditional future second-round pick and cash considerations.

The acquisition of the pick gives Miami a ticket to participate in the second-round. The club had previously dealt away its own second-round pick and thus only had one choice heading into Thursday’s 2019 NBA Draft.

With a pick in the mid-40s, the Heat could hope to land a potential rotation player like Admiral Schofield or take a swing at higher ceiling, raw prospect like Jalen Lecque.

The Hawks approach the trade from a different perspective. The club previously had six draft choices, an excessive amount given the logistics and reality of onboarding six potential rookies onto an NBA roster.

While the Hawks will get a future asset out of the deal, technically, the 2024 second-round choice would only convey if the Cleveland Cavaliers finish the 2023-24 season with a top-five finish. In essence, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes that Atlanta sold the pick.

Given their glut of draft choices, the Hawks have been transparent about moving some picks via trade. Yesterday ESPN’s Jonathan Givony caught wind that the team had offered it’s No. 8 and No. 10 picks to New York for the No. 3 pick but were rejected.

The Hawks may continue to shop their picks around as I speculated when it was first reported that the Pelicans were dangling the No. 4 pick inbound from the Lakers but it’s unclear if New Orleans would move from their stance of hoping to acquire a veteran guard or big.

    
You Might Also Like

From Injury to LOTTERY PICK? Darius Garland Highlights 👀

2 hours ago
55

Magic Johnson Says He Implored Lakers to Complete Anthony Davis Trade

6 hours ago
3,720

Is Ja Morant the Next Mid-Major SUPERSTAR? 🤯 Pre-Draft Highlights!

8 hours ago
187

Grizzlies Trading Mike Conley To Utah For Package With Grayson Allen, Picks

8 hours ago
2,355
Khris Middleton of the Milwuakee Bucks

Khris Middleton Expected To Land Max Deal After Turning Down Player Option

9 hours ago
1,204

Report: Lakers Working to Create Another Max Salary Slot

13 hours ago
8,382

TRENDING


Most Recent
Jalen Lecque

Hawks Trade No. 44 Pick To Heat, Remain Eager To Consolidate Picks

2 hours ago
536

From Injury to LOTTERY PICK? Darius Garland Highlights 👀

2 hours ago
55

Magic Johnson Says He Implored Lakers to Complete Anthony Davis Trade

6 hours ago
3,720

Is Ja Morant the Next Mid-Major SUPERSTAR? 🤯 Pre-Draft Highlights!

8 hours ago
187

Grizzlies Trading Mike Conley To Utah For Package With Grayson Allen, Picks

8 hours ago
2,355