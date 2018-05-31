Gordon Hayward Scheduled To Return To Basketball Activities In 6-8 Weeks

by May 31, 2018
244

Gordon Hayward underwent successful surgery to remove screws from his ankle on Wednesday, the Celtics announced.

The All-Star forward is expected to return to basketball activities in 6-8 weeks and be at full strength when training camp opens:

On opening night of the 2017-18 season, Hayward suffered a severe ankle fracture. The Celtics went on to make the Eastern Conference Finals without him (and point guard Kyrie Irving).

Cleveland eliminated Boston in a Game 7 earlier this week.

Danny Ainge: Celtics Need Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward

 
