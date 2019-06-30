The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to commit to a three-year contract with Jonas Valanciunas when free agency begins, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal is said to be worth $45 million.

Earlier this month Valanciunas opted out of a $17.6 million player option in order to pursue a longer-term deal with the franchise. When Valanciunas puts pen to paper on the latest reported contract, he’ll cement his role with the rebuilding franchise.

Valanciunas reportedly waited to hear who the Grizzlies were bringing in as a head coach before deciding to stay in Memphis or not. The Grizz ultimately hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins and he has spoken with the Lithuanian big man.

In 19 games for the Grizzlies after his mid-season acquisition, Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He’ll share a front court with Memphis youngsters Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke heading forward.