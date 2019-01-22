Report: Grizzlies Listening To Trade Offers for Conley, Gasol

by January 22, 2019
139
conley gasol trade

For the first time, the Memphis Grizzlies will be listening to trade offers for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After falling out of the playoff race, Memphis has reportedly decided to hit the reset button and rebuild around 19-year-old rookie Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies will consider offers for one or both players before the February 7 trade deadline—and possibly into the offseason, per Wojnarowski.

Gasol, who will turn 34 next week, and Conley, 31, are in their 11th season together in Memphis.

