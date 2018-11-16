Hassan Whiteside’s $50K Assault Rifle Was Stolen From His Unlocked Car

by November 16, 2018
1,107
hassan whiteside assault rifle

Hassan Whiteside‘s M16 assault rifle was stolen from his unlocked Rolls Royce while he was at a gun store in Miami last summer.

According to police reports obtained by WMEN 640 AM’s Andy Slater, Whiteside purchased the $50,000 gun along with a rifle bag, ammunition and silencer in Miami on July 5.

The rifle and ammunition were later recovered on July 23 in a stolen vehicle in North Miami. In a statement released on Thursday, Whiteside admitted that he should have better secured the gun.

“I have a license for the gun that was stolen from me over the summer,” Whiteside said. “I should have secured it better and I’m glad it was recovered.

“It won’t happen again. It is now locked in a safe and I only use it at the gun range.”

RELATED:
Hassan Whiteside: ‘I Feel Like My Regular Self Again’

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

‘The Ball Slipped’: Markelle Fultz Not Worried About Free-Throw Woes

3 days ago
5,731
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 days ago
3,180
NBA

Report: Pelicans, Wizards, Heat Expressed Interest in Jimmy Butler Deal

4 days ago
3,040
Josh Richardson
NBA

Report: Miami Heat Pulled Josh Richardson from Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

6 days ago
3,458
NBA

Hassan Whiteside Posts 29 Points, 20 Rebounds and 9 Blocks in Win 😳

1 week ago
1,217
NBA

Dwyane Wade: NBA Used to Be ‘More of a Thinking Man’s Game’

1 week ago
11,803
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
hassan whiteside assault rifle

Hassan Whiteside’s $50K Assault Rifle Was Stolen From His Unlocked Car

46 mins ago
1,107

Report: Draymond Green Told Kevin Durant ‘We Won Without You. Leave’

4 hours ago
5,653

RJ Hampton Makes Defender TOUCH EARTH!!! 🌎 | SLAM Highlights

5 hours ago
143

Draymond Green: ‘Thank God I Got Suspended’

7 hours ago
11,364

Post Up: Rockets Blow Out Warriors, Lou Will Leads Clippers in Crunch Time

14 hours ago
1,067