Hawks Coach: Schroder ‘Tremendous Role Model’ for Trae Young

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce believes that Dennis Schroder will be “a tremendous role model” for rookie point guard Trae Young.

On Monday, Pierce told the media that Young is “just trying to follow in [Schroder’s] footsteps” as a player. (Via the AJC‘s Michael Cunningham):

“I think Dennis will be a tremendous role model,” Pierce said Monday. “We’ve talked already about him and Trae not only coexisting, but him being a leader for Trae and helping him on the court. Dennis has had a lot of success in the league and he’s a guy that still has a lot of growing to go, and Trae is just trying to follow in those footsteps.” […]

“Talking to Dennis, he’s excited,” Pierce said. “He was excited about who were going to end up with in the draft and he was excited about where we are headed. I talked to him about playing with Trae and with the other guys. He’s back in Germany with his national team but he’s also excited about the guys that we have.”