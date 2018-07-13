Report: Rockets Emerge as ‘Strong Frontrunners’ To Get Carmelo Anthony

The Houston Rockets have emerged as “strong frontrunners” to get Carmelo Anthony once he is no longer with Oklahoma City, according to Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania:

Melo, 34, and the Thunder are planning to part ways this summer. Last season, Anthony averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Houston has lost forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah A Moute in free agency.

Is Anthony a good fit alongside friends Chris Paul and James Harden?

