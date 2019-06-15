How The Anthony Davis Trade Impacts The Draft Lottery

by June 15, 2019
439
Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Lakers have agreed to acquire Anthony Davis from the Pelicans in exchange for a package headlined by Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and the No. 4 pick in this year’s draft. Though already enormous by any standard, that deal could also have a profound impact on the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN has already updated their mock with a very key difference. If the Lakers aren’t picking at No. 4, then suddenly Darius Garland – a name often linked to Los Angeles thanks in no small part to the prospect’s agent Rich Paul – isn’t the automatic choice there.

In Givony’s mock, if the Pels are picking at No. 4, then Jarrett Culver is the pick, not Garland. To be frank though, that pick could just as easily be De’Andre Hunter or even some other player who fits a positional need of whatever team ends up with that pick in their control come draft day.

Givony suggests in his mock that, if Culver goes No. 4, Garland could drop to No. 5, causing a domino effect that would bump several other players.

    
You Might Also Like

Lakers To Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram

1 hour ago
4,699
D'Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets

D’Angelo Russell ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Return If Nets Sign Kyrie Irving

9 hours ago
5,023

Jimmy Butler To Decline 2019-20 Player Option

1 day ago
3,501
mike williams bronny james rising freshmen

Who’s The Best Rising Freshman?! 🤔 Bronny James, Mikey Williams, Elijah Fisher & More!

1 day ago
2,700
Allonzo Trier of the New York Knicks

Knicks Pick Up Team Option On Allonzo Trier

1 day ago
801
Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Dubs Could Offer Both Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson Full Max Deals

1 day ago
4,346

TRENDING


Most Recent
Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

How The Anthony Davis Trade Impacts The Draft Lottery

20 mins ago
439

Lakers To Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram

1 hour ago
4,699
D'Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets

D’Angelo Russell ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Return If Nets Sign Kyrie Irving

9 hours ago
5,023

Jimmy Butler To Decline 2019-20 Player Option

1 day ago
3,501

Report: Kyrie Irving ‘Prepared’ to Sign With Brooklyn Nets

1 day ago
5,672