The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. In exchange for the superstar the Pels will bring aboard Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and a bevy of picks.

The Lakers will send a total of three first-round picks to New Orleans, including the No. 4 pick in next week’s NBA Draft. We wrote earlier this week about how Pels vice president of basketball operations David Griffin had wanted several days prior to the draft to scout potential candidates if they were to acquire a pick.

The trade cannot become official until July 6, ESPN’s Bobby Marks adds. Depending on when exactly they pull the trigger formally, however, will impact how much cap space the Lakers will have afterward. Marks tweets that L.A. could have either $27.8 million in room or $32.5 million in room, depending on timing and whether or not Davis waives his $4 million trade kicker.

The combination of Anthony Davis and LeBron James should make the Lakers an instant contender in an unpredictable Western Conference. Now, with just about enough cap space to sign another max talent, Marc Stein of the New York Times tweets that the franchise is expected to make a run at Kemba Walker.

The young assets heading to New Orleans, conversely, give the Pelicans a multitude of high ceiling prospects to develop alongside projected 2019 first-overall pick Zion Williamson.

As we wrote about in another article earlier this week, the Lakers were intent on holding Kyle Kuzma back in any trade package for Davis. They managed to do so but the Pelicans seem to have acquired additional draft picks than what was initially floated.

At times throughout this process it seemed likely that a third team would have to get involved to appease the Pels but the haul they managed to nab from Los Angeles alone is a formidable one.

Ultimately the Lakers managed to convince New Orleans to pull the trigger. Marc Stein of the New York Times additionally tweets that the Boston Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum in any AD offer.