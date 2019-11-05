Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Am Happy to Be Starting’

Isaiah Thomas was back in the starting lineup Monday night after more than 1½ years, finishing with nine points, six assists and two rebounds in just under 25 minutes.

“I am happy to be starting.” Thomas told reporters after the Washington Wizards beat the visiting Detroit Pistons 115-99.

"I chose the Wizards because they looked me in the eye and told me they would give me an opportunity and I can’t thank them enough.”



– @isaiahthomas after his first start 🏁 pic.twitter.com/3GWEDt26PE — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 5, 2019

Thomas, 30, has maintained his confidence despite a difficult two-year period, and believes he is still “one of the best basketball players in the world.”

Per The AP:

“There were dark days. I mean, it’s rehab. And for me to go through that for two years, it was tough. I’m not going to lie to you. And it did break me at times,” Thomas said. “But … it can’t storm forever. The sun has to come out at some point.” Thomas’ most difficult time came in 2017, when his younger sister died in a car crash. “I’m never going to quit. No matter what,” he said Monday. “I’ve been through real-life situations that’s bigger than basketball.” “Really,” he continued, “I probably looked my kids in their eyes and that was probably what kept me going. Because, I mean, it’s been tough the last two years. But I know my end goal. I know I want to be one of the best basketball players to ever play. I know I’ve got a lot left in the tank and I’m only 30 years old.”

