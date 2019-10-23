Ivan Rabb, Knicks Agree to Two-Way Deal

by October 23, 2019
196
Ivan Rabb of the Memphis Grizzlies

The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with 22-year-old big man Ivan Rabb, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Rabb was among the final cuts for the final roster spot on the Memphis Grizzlies last week.

Rabb showed potential over the course of two campaigns with the Grizzlies and will join the Knicks with a pre-established relationship with head coach David Fizdale.

Rabb will split time between New York’s big league club and their G League affiliate in Westchester, giving him ample opportunity to showcase the raw skills that made him such an interesting prospect in the Grizzlies organization.

In games where he saw at least 20 minutes of action last season, Rabb averaged 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for Memphis. Additionally, he averaged 20.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in the six G League games he played with the Hustle.

    
