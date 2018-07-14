Report: Jabari Parker Returning Home on $40M Deal with the Chicago Bulls

by July 14, 2018
Jabari Parker is heading back to his hometown to suit up for the Chicago Bulls on a 2-year,, $40 million deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The second year of the deal is a team option.

Parker entered July as a restricted free agent; however, the Milwaukee Bucks rescinded his qualifying offer, clearing the path for him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Parker, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, scored 12.6 points per game in 31 contests last season after returning from an ACL tear. The 2013 SLAM All-American is widely considered the be the most illustrious player in Chicago high school basketball history.

