Report: Jabari Parker Being Dropped from Bulls’ Rotation

by December 13, 2018
172

It appears that the relationship between Jabari Parker and his hometown team may be on the downfall; ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported that Parker won’t be in the Chicago Bulls’ rotation for the foreseeable future.

Jim Boylen, who recently replaced Fred Hoiberg as Chicago’s head coach, had only positive words to describe the one-on-one meeting he had with Parker upon his hiring.

“Jabari has been great,” Boylen said. “He understands. Jabari wants to make it about helping the team win. And that’s what I’ve asked him to do.”

Parker had started in 17 of his 28 games this season. If he remains out of the rotation, it’s likely that Bulls will look to find a new home for Parker via trade or buyout — Parker signed a 2-year, $40 million deal last summer, but the second year of that contract is a team option.

Before going to the bench, Parker was averaging 15.8 points, 7.1 boards and 2.3 dimes per contest.

RELATED: Jabari Parker says ‘They Don’t Pay Players to Play Defense’

