James Harden showed out for his city alongside Russell Westbrook and Meek Mill in the second annual JH-Town Charity Basketball Game on Sunday.

Capping off a double-digit comeback, Gerald Green hit a clutch three to give Team Harden the 79-78 win over DeMar DeRozan, Tyreke Evans and Travis Scott.

RELATED:

James Harden Catches FIRE at Team USA Training Camp 🔥