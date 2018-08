Reigning NBA MVP James Harden heated up during shooting drills last week in Las Vegas at USA Basketball training camp.

Harden was flawless from the arc and let his teammates know he was playing for keeps!

With the Rockets’ Game 7 loss constantly on his mind, how far do you think Harden will take Houston next year?

RELATED:

James Harden Thinks About Game 7 Loss to Warriors β€˜Every Day’