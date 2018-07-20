James Harden: Carmelo ‘Would Be A Great Acquisition’ for Rockets

James Harden thinks that Carmelo Anthony would be a “great acquisition” for the Houston Rockets.

“It would be a great acquisition for us. Melo is a proven vet. He just wants to win at this point (in his career),” Harden told reporters on Friday.

Houston is reportedly the frontrunner for Anthony, who is expected to be waived after being traded to the Hawks this week.

James Harden says he hasn’t been in touch with Carmelo Anthony but says he’d be a great acquisition for the Rockets. “He’s a proven vet. He wants to win at this point.” pic.twitter.com/Y3eoJx929K — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) July 20, 2018

RELATED:

Report: Carmelo Anthony Traded to Hawks in Three-Team Deal