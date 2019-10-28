Jazz, Pistons, Pacers Offer Best Ticket Values for 2019-20 NBA Season 🎟️

While tickets in Los Angeles are generally unaffordable for the average fan, there are several NBA markets where expectations are high and ticket prices are low.

In particular, the three teams with the best value—as measured by average price on the secondary market per projected number of wins—are the Jazz, Pistons and Pacers. The Magic, Bucks and Mavs are offering the next three best values.

For the Jazz, tickets are available most nights for under $25. For the games against the Lakers and Warriors, tickets also start at a relatively affordable $50. For the Pacers, many games have tickets under $25, with the cheapest Lakers ticket going for $70.

By the measure of moving prices, Kyrie and Kawhi had the biggest impact on the secondary ticket market. Heading into their first year without Kyrie, the Celtics tickets are down 34 percent while Nets tickets are up 15 percent. Thanks to Kawhi Leonard going to play for his hometown, Clippers ticket prices at Staples Center are up 87 percent from last year. In between the Nets and Clippers is the Pelicans, who have a new face of the franchise in Zion Williamson.

Clippers ticket prices have nearly doubled in price. Despite the jump, they still don’t have the priciest ticket in the League. That belongs to their arena-mates, the Los Angeles Lakers, who unseated the Golden State Warriors as the priciest tickets in the League. With the addition of Anthony Davis, prices are up to $473—a 2 percent increase from last season. Golden State’s average ticket price on the secondary market fell 1 percent to $458.

On the downside, Minnesota Timberwolves’ prices fell from $140 to $58, making Target Center the cheapest place in the country to see a pro basketball game.

