Post Up: Jazz-Warriors, Celtics-Raptors Bring Playoff-Level Intensity

Warriors 124 (2-0), Jazz 123 (1-1)

Golden State and Utah battled in a gritty, chippy, and intense game from the start. Steph Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 69 points and kept Golden State from falling too far behind, eventually setting up Jonas Jerebko’s buzzer-beater to win it. Jerebko and co. celebrated hard; Andre Iguodala even lost his shirt at one point.

JONAS JEREBKO WITH THE CLUTCH TIP-IN TO WIN AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/uimuCfbz2e — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 20, 2018

Celtics 101 (1-1), Raptors 113 (2-0)

Boston and Toronto played a game that resembled the Eastern Conference Finals more than just an ordinary regular season game. Kawhi Leonard (31 points, 10 rebounds) and Serge Ibaka (21 points) led the way in the win. Leonard and Danny Green combined for a huge block as Boston threatened late.

HUGE double block by Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in crunch time (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/KW3JwjkxTc — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 20, 2018

Knicks 105 (1-1), Nets 107 (1-1)

The two New York teams battled until the last second, when Nets forward Caris LeVert muscled his way into the lane for the go-ahead layup. LeVert put in 28 points; Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 29 points for the Knicks.

Hornets 120 (1-1), Magic 88 (1-1)

Charlotte dominated from start to finish behind 26 points from Kemba Walker. Orlando struggled on offense, with Terrence Ross (14 points) leading the team in scoring despite coming off the bench.

Hawks 117 (0-2), Grizzlies 131 (1-1)

Memphis led for the majority of this game, which wasn’t short on scoring. Garrett Temple led the team with 30 points, while rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed a strong 24 points off the bench. Taurean Prince led Atlanta in scoring with 28 points.

Throw it up and the rook will go get it @jarenjacksonjr pic.twitter.com/z5S0npgq2Z — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 20, 2018

Cavaliers 123 (0-2), Timberwolves 131 (1-1)

Jimmy Butler shook off early boos from the home crowd to lead his team to a win behind his 33 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Wiggins put in 22 points of his own. Kevin Love’s 25 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists weren’t enough for Cleveland to come out on top.

Jimmy Butler didn't exactly earn the warmest welcome when introduced in Minnesota (via @TheNoujFOX9) pic.twitter.com/5uYXDW0wkT — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 20, 2018

Kings 129 (0-2), Pelicans 149 (2-0)

Another high-scoring affair, New Orleans topped Sacramento with a career-high 36 points from Nikola Mirotic; Anthony Davis added 25 points and 10 rebounds, including a monster alley-oop. Kings rookie Marvin Bagley showed up with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Pacers 101 (1-1), Bucks 118 (2-0)

Milwaukee opened up its first official game at the Fiserv Forum with a win. Giannis Antetokounmpo got the first bucket in the Forum, two of his 26 points on the night. A balanced attack from Milwaukee helped overcome Victor Oladipo’s 25 points.

Giannis puts it back with some AUTHORITY!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/SCDOxHno2m — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 20, 2018

Thunder 92 (0-2), Clippers 108 (1-1)

Without Russell Westbrook, the Thunder just couldn’t muster enough offense to match L.A. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari had 26 points apiece and Boban Marjanovic provided some fun off the bench for the Clippers.

How that one kid that got their growth spurt before everyone else plays like 😂 (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/YB4grt0zza — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 20, 2018

