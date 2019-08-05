Jerian Grant To Play In China

by August 05, 2019
Former first-round pick Jerian Grant is expected to play in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Qingdao Eagles, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportnando.

Grant played for the Magic last season but failed to earn a consistent role in the team’s rotation. The point guard scored 4.2 points per contest during 60 games for Orlando last season.

The Maryland-native was drafted by the Wizards with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2015 and subsequently traded to the Knicks in the three-team that brought Kelly Oubre to Washington. Grant was dealt to the Bulls during the summer of 2016 as part of the Derrick Rose trade and remain in Chicago for two seasons, spending time between the NBA club and its G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Chicago traded him to Orlando last offseason as part of the deal that sent Bismack Biyombo to the Hornets.

Grant has appeared in 273 games as a professional and has career averages of 6.1 points, 2.9 assists, and 0.7 steals per contest.

  
